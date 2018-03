சசிகலா புஷ்பாவிற்கு விவாகரத்து - கணவரை விட்டு பிரிந்தார்

India

English summary

Sasikala Pushpa, the controversial MP belonging to the AIADMK and her husband Lingeswara Thilagan got separated by a court order on March 16, 2018. The 24-year long nuptial life got terminated by an order issued by B R Kedia, Princpal Judge, Family Courts, South West District, Dwarka, New Delhi.