பிராமண குருக்களை திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டால் ரூ.3 லட்சம் ரொக்கம்.. தெலுங்கானா அரசு அதிரடி அறிவிப்பு

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to offer Rs 3 lakh to the brides who marry Brahmin veda pundits and priests. This news was officially confirmed by TBSP (Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad), which announced plans to deposit Rs 3 lakhs in the joint accounts of newly married couples where the groom is a Brahmin priest. The couple will also be given Rs 1 lakh as wedding expenses.