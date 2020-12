மகிஷி அழுத கண்ணீர் அழுதா நதியாக மாறிய அதிசயம் - சபரிமலை யாத்திரை

English summary

The river Azhutha River is the place where all the Ayyappa devotees who visit Sabarimala regularly bathe. The Alutha River is the only place where all the Ayyappa devotees who continue their journey after dropping their hood at Erimeli cross the Perur Dodu, Kottappadi, Kalaikatti and Aluthamalai. There is an interesting myth about how this river originated.