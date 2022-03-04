மணிப்பூர் சட்டப்பேரவைத் தேர்தல்: மணிப்பூரில் இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தல் - விறுவிறு வாக்குப்பதிவு

இம்பால்: மணிப்பூர் மாநில சட்டசபைக்கான இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியுள்ளது. ஆறு மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள 22 தொகுதிகளுக்கு தேர்தல் நடைபெறுகிறது. இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் 2 பெண்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 92 வேட்பாளர்கள் இன்று களம் காண்கின்றனர்.
இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் காங்கிரசை சேர்ந்த முன்னாள் முதல்வராக இருந்த ஓ இபோபி சிங் மற்றும் முன்னாள் துணை முதல்வர் கைகங்கம் கங்மேய் ஆகியோர் போட்டுயிடுகின்றனர்.
1247 வாக்குச் சாவடிகளில் வாக்குப்பதிவை நடத்துவதற்கான அனைத்து ஏற்பாடுகளும் தயார் நிலையில் உள்ளது. தௌபால், சந்தேல், உக்ருல், சேனாபதி, தமெங்லாங் மற்றும் ஜிரிபாம் ஆகிய மாவட்டங்களில் மொத்தம் 8.38 லட்சம் வாக்காளர்கள் வாக்களிக்கவுள்ளனர்.
Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of #ManipurElections2022
மணிப்பூர் இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தலில் காலை 9 மணி வரை 11% வாக்குப்பதிவு
நீண்ட வரிசையில் காத்திருந்து மக்கள் வாக்களித்து வருகின்றனர்
Today, the second phase of Manipur Assembly Elections are being conducted. Requesting you all to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in large numbers to continue the path of progressive and prosperous Manipur. #ManipurElections2022@BJP4Manipur
மணிப்பூர் சட்டசபை தேர்தலின் இரண்டாம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு இன்று நடைபெறுகிறது. ஜனநாயகத்தின் மிகப்பெரிய திருவிழாவில் நீங்கள் அனைவரும் பங்கேற்று முற்போக்கான மற்றும் வளமான மணிப்பூரின் பாதையைத் தொடர அதிக எண்ணிக்கையில் வாக்களிக்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன் - மத்திய அமைச்சர் சஞ்சீவ் பல்யான்
ஆஷா மற்றும் அங்கன்வாடி பணியாளர்கள் வாக்களிக்கும் முன் வாக்காளர்களைச் சரிபார்க்கின்றனர்.
நீண்ட வரிசையில் காத்திருந்து மக்கள் வாக்களித்து வருகின்றனர்
Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of #ManipurElections2022
