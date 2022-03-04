மணிப்பூர் சட்டப்பேரவைத் தேர்தல்: மணிப்பூரில் இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தல் - விறுவிறு வாக்குப்பதிவு

India

oi-Rajkumar R

இம்பால்: மணிப்பூர் மாநில சட்டசபைக்கான இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியுள்ளது. ஆறு மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள 22 தொகுதிகளுக்கு தேர்தல் நடைபெறுகிறது. இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் 2 பெண்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 92 வேட்பாளர்கள் இன்று களம் காண்கின்றனர்.

இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் காங்கிரசை சேர்ந்த முன்னாள் முதல்வராக இருந்த ஓ இபோபி சிங் மற்றும் முன்னாள் துணை முதல்வர் கைகங்கம் கங்மேய் ஆகியோர் போட்டுயிடுகின்றனர்.

1247 வாக்குச் சாவடிகளில் வாக்குப்பதிவை நடத்துவதற்கான அனைத்து ஏற்பாடுகளும் தயார் நிலையில் உள்ளது. தௌபால், சந்தேல், உக்ருல், சேனாபதி, தமெங்லாங் மற்றும் ஜிரிபாம் ஆகிய மாவட்டங்களில் மொத்தம் 8.38 லட்சம் வாக்காளர்கள் வாக்களிக்கவுள்ளனர்.

Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 Visuals from Heirok High School in Heirok, Thoubal district. pic.twitter.com/0E6AsYuNG0

Today, the second phase of Manipur Assembly Elections are being conducted. Requesting you all to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in large numbers to continue the path of progressive and prosperous Manipur. #ManipurElections2022 @BJP4Manipur

#ManipurAssemblyelections2022 | Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error "They said that there is some technical error," says Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat pic.twitter.com/Fo3zUN14LE

English summary

With the second phase of polling in the Manipur Assembly elections scheduled for today, 92 candidates are in the fray in 22 constituencies. Former Congress chief O Ipoh Singh and former deputy chief minister Kaigangam Gangmey are vying for the second phase of the election.