    மணிப்பூர் சட்டப்பேரவைத் தேர்தல்: மணிப்பூரில் இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தல் - விறுவிறு வாக்குப்பதிவு

    இம்பால்: மணிப்பூர் மாநில சட்டசபைக்கான இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியுள்ளது. ஆறு மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள 22 தொகுதிகளுக்கு தேர்தல் நடைபெறுகிறது. இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் 2 பெண்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 92 வேட்பாளர்கள் இன்று களம் காண்கின்றனர்.

    இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் காங்கிரசை சேர்ந்த முன்னாள் முதல்வராக இருந்த ஓ இபோபி சிங் மற்றும் முன்னாள் துணை முதல்வர் கைகங்கம் கங்மேய் ஆகியோர் போட்டுயிடுகின்றனர்.

    1247 வாக்குச் சாவடிகளில் வாக்குப்பதிவை நடத்துவதற்கான அனைத்து ஏற்பாடுகளும் தயார் நிலையில் உள்ளது. தௌபால், சந்தேல், உக்ருல், சேனாபதி, தமெங்லாங் மற்றும் ஜிரிபாம் ஆகிய மாவட்டங்களில் மொத்தம் 8.38 லட்சம் வாக்காளர்கள் வாக்களிக்கவுள்ளனர்.

    The second phase of voting in the Manipur Assembly elections today is live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:53 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தலில் காலை 9 மணி வரை 11% வாக்குப்பதிவு
    9:52 AM, 5 Mar
    நீண்ட வரிசையில் காத்திருந்து மக்கள் வாக்களித்து வருகின்றனர்
    9:23 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் சட்டசபை தேர்தலின் இரண்டாம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு இன்று நடைபெறுகிறது. ஜனநாயகத்தின் மிகப்பெரிய திருவிழாவில் நீங்கள் அனைவரும் பங்கேற்று முற்போக்கான மற்றும் வளமான மணிப்பூரின் பாதையைத் தொடர அதிக எண்ணிக்கையில் வாக்களிக்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன் - மத்திய அமைச்சர் சஞ்சீவ் பல்யான்
    9:22 AM, 5 Mar
    ஆஷா மற்றும் அங்கன்வாடி பணியாளர்கள் வாக்களிக்கும் முன் வாக்காளர்களைச் சரிபார்க்கின்றனர்.
    8:28 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் சட்டசபை இரண்டாம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு விறுவிறுப்பாக நடைபெறுகிறது. காலையிலேயே மக்கள் வரிசையில் காத்திருந்து வாக்களிக்கின்றனர்.
    7:43 AM, 5 Mar
    தௌபால் சட்டமன்றத் தொகுதியில் போட்டியிடும் ஒக்ரம் இபோபி சிங் கூறுகையில், "சில தொழில்நுட்பப் கோளாறு இருப்பதாக அவர்கள் கூறியதாக தெரிவித்தார்.
    7:42 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் முன்னாள் முதல்வரும், காங்கிரஸ் தலைவருமான ஒக்ரம் இபோபி சிங், தொழில்நுட்பக் கோளாறு காரணமாக வாக்குச்சாவடியில் சிறிது தாமதத்திற்குப் பிறகு வாக்களித்தார்.
    7:35 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் 2ஆம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் போட்டியிடும் 92 பேரில் 16 பேர் மீது கிரிமினல் வழக்குகள் உள்ளன
    7:35 AM, 5 Mar
    14 பேர் மீது கடுமையான குற்ற வழக்குகள் உள்ளன கடந்த தேர்தலை விட இது அதிகமாகும்.
    7:35 AM, 5 Mar
    வேட்பாளர்களில் 56 பேர் 5 முதல் 12ஆம் வகுப்பு வரை படித்தவர்கள் ஆவார்கள்
    7:17 AM, 5 Mar
    ஆறு மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள 22 தொகுதிகளுக்கு தேர்தல் நடைபெறுகிறது
    7:17 AM, 5 Mar
    வாக்குப்பதிவு காலை 7 மணிக்கு தொடங்கி மாலை 4 மணி வரை நடைபெறும்
    7:17 AM, 5 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் மாநில சட்டசபைக்கான இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு தொடங்கியது
    7:16 AM, 5 Mar
    இரண்டாம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் 2 பெண்கள் உள்பட மொத்தம் 92 வேட்பாளர்கள் இன்று களம் காண்கின்றனர்.
    11:47 PM, 4 Mar
    மணிப்பூர் 2ஆம் கட்ட தேர்தலில் பாஜக 22 வேட்பாளர்களை நிறுத்தியுள்ளது.
    11:46 PM, 4 Mar
    காங்கிரஸ் 18 வேட்பாளர்களையும், தேசிய மக்கள் கட்சி 11 வேட்பாளர்களையும் நிறுத்தியுள்ளது.
    11:46 PM, 4 Mar
    ஜனதா தளம் (ஐக்கிய), நாகா மக்கள் முன்னணி தலா 10 தொகுதிகளில் போட்டியிடுகின்றனர்.
    11:46 PM, 4 Mar
    மொத்தம் 12 சுயேச்சைகள் மற்றும் சிவசேனா, என்சிபி, சிபிஐ மற்றும் பல கட்சிகளின் வேட்பாளர்களும் தேர்தலில் போட்டியிடுகின்றனர்.

    English summary
    With the second phase of polling in the Manipur Assembly elections scheduled for today, 92 candidates are in the fray in 22 constituencies. Former Congress chief O Ipoh Singh and former deputy chief minister Kaigangam Gangmey are vying for the second phase of the election.
     
     
     
