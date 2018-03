அமெரிக்காவில் ஹேக் செய்யப்பட்ட இந்திய தூதரக டெலிபோன் சிஸ்டம்.. அமெரிக்க வாழ் இந்தியர்களே உஷார்!

World

Veera Kumar

English summary

Indian Embassy telephone lines have been spoofed by fraudsters in the US to cheat people for money, according to an advisory issued by mission which warned against entertaining any suspicious calls. The Indian Embassy here has informed the US Government about it and launched its own internal investigation. It also issued a rare public advisory on such fraud calls that has cheated people with money, thus bringing bad name to the diplomatic mission.