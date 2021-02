இந்தியாவில் இருந்து போய்.. நேபாளம் வழியாக வரும் பெட்ரோல்.. 22 ரூபாய் விலை குறைவு.. உபியில் ஷாக்

English summary

The smuggling of petrol and diesel is taking place in areas adjoining the Nepal border with people going to Nepal on bikes and bicycles, and coming back with gallon cans filled with fuel to villages in West Champaran district. According to an official, the price of petrol in Nepal is Rs 111.20 (Nepalese Rs) which is equal to Rs 69.50 in Indian currency. Similarly, the price of diesel in Nepal is Rs 94.20 (Nepalese Rs) equivalent to Rs 58.88 in Indian currency.