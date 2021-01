திமுகவினர் 10 ஆண்டுகளாக காய்ந்து போய் இருக்கிறார்கள்... ஆட்சியை கொடுத்து விட வேண்டாம் - ஓபிஎஸ்

English summary

The DMK has not been in power for the last ten years. Their hands are so excited. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneer Selvam has said that if they hand over power to the escaped regime, This was stated by O. Panneer Selvam who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of MGR and Jayalalithaa temple held in T.Kunnathur. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam jointly inaugurate a temple built in memory of late AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa on Today at T. Kunnathur near Tirumangalam.