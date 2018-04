16 வயது சிறுவன் ஓட்டிய பைக்கால் விபத்து.. 2 பேர் பலி.. அம்மா மீது வழக்கு!

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

English summary

Two people died in a road accident in Chennai. Rohit, a 16-year-old boy, was hit by a biker at his bike with a friend who was hit by an accident. Both Rohit and Babu were thrown out. Babu died on the spot and died on the head. Rohit was admitted to hospital with serious injuries and died today without treatment.