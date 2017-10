சென்னையில் செம மழை... தாம்பரத்தில் 18 செமீ செம்பரம்பாக்கம் 17.6 செமீ

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Morning update of #Chennairains in and around Chennai pic.twitter.com/fyONQdP5to

English summary

A trough of low pressure over Southwest Bay triggered at least a dozen intense spells on Monday. Tambaram recorded close to 18cm of rainfall and Meenambakkam recorded over 16.9 cm in just 12 hours.