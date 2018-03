2018 தமிழக பட்ஜெட்: விவசாயிகளுக்காக புதிய செயலி அறிமுகம்

Tamilnadu

English summary

Tamilnadu Dept. CM and Finance minister O.Paneerselvam will submit the state budget 2018 in assembly today. OPS announces the Financial stake in 2018 budget. Government focuses on disaster management. Government nods for Food park at Belakuppam near Tindivanam.OPS introduces the new app for farmers.