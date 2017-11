4 நாட்களுக்கு கன மழை.. ஆந்திராவில் வெள்ளம்.. பிபிசி வானிலை பிரிவு எச்சரிக்கை

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

A strengthening depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to the eastern Indian provinces of Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal over the next 4-5 days which may cause flooding across the region. SKL pic.twitter.com/95Owgq9lYa

