டாக்டர் எம்ஜிஆர் கல்வி, ஆராய்ச்சி நிறுவன 30-ம் ஆண்டு விழா.. எம்ஜிஆர் சிலையை திறந்து வைத்த ரஜினி

English summary

Celebrations of unveiling of Bharat Rathna Dr. M.G.R.’s Bronze Statue, 30th Anniversary of our Deemed to be University and 33rd Anniversary of Thai Moogambigai Polytechnic College were celebrated with pomp and show at A.C.S. Medical College and Hospital campus, Velappanchavadi, Chennai on Monday 05.03.2018 at 4.00 p.m.