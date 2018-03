9 பேரின் மரணத்திற்கு காரணமான சென்னை டிரெக்கிங் கிளப்.. யார் இவர்கள்... என்ன பின்னணி!

Tamilnadu

Shyamsundar

English summary

Wild fire strikes in Theni kills 8 girl student. 25 more college girl rescued from inside the fire area. Kerala police extends their help on recue operation in Theni Forest Fire. Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman says that ALH helicopter will help in Theni rescue operation.Chennai Trekking Club is the reason behind Theni Forest Fire deaths