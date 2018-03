ஜெ.,கடைசி நிமிடங்கள்... ஜெய் வீர ஹனுமான் பார்த்துக்கொண்டு படுக்கையில் சாய்ந்தார் - சசிகலா

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

English summary

The last serial that Jayalalithaa watched before she passed away was Jai Veera Hanuman. On the evening of December 4 2016 before the former Tamil Nadu chief minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest, she had watched a serial and even asked for coffee, her close aide Sasikala Natarajan said.