ரஜினியை கன்னடர் பட்டியலில் சேர்த்த கமல்ஹாசன்.. பரபர ட்வீட்

Tamilnadu

oi-Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Mr.Nagesh One of my Gurus. Mrs. S Mr. Rajkumar anna Mrs. Sarojadevi and my friends Mr. Rajnikanth and Mr. Ambresh are my own.That was a humorous quip at the central and state governments Not a swipe at the Chancellor . Nevertheless TN needs water.

English summary

Mr.Nagesh One of my Gurus. Mrs. S Mr. Rajkumar anna Mrs. Sarojadevi and my friends Mr. Rajnikanth and Mr. Ambresh are my own.That was a humorous quip at the central and state governments Not a swipe at the Chancellor . Nevertheless TN needs water, says Kamal Haasan as he mentioned Rajnikanth as Kannadiga.