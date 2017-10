பேச்சுரிமைக்கு புது இலக்கணம் கற்பிக்கிறது பாஜக... கபில் சிபில் பொளேர்!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

English summary

Congress Senior leader Kabil sibal tweets that "BJP to decide what is wrong or right for us:a new definition of free speech.Vijay in Mersal has every right to criticise GST,Digital India."