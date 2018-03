பழனி பால தண்டாயுதபாணி கோயிலில் 200 கிலோ ஐம்பொன் சிலை செய்ததில் முறைகேடு - முத்தையா ஸ்தபதி கைது

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Muthiah Sthapati Arrestes Palani Bala Dhandayuthapani Temple Staue Scam Complaint. The Idol Wing police arrested the chief ‘sthapathi’ of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and a former member of the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday on charges of manipulating the casting of an important idol to replace the ‘navabhasana’ presiding deity at the Dhandayuthapani Swami temple in 2004.