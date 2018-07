எல்லோருக்கும் நன்றி.. தலைவர் மீண்டும் வருவார்.. ஸ்டாலின் நெகிழ்ச்சி டிவிட்

Tamilnadu

oi-Shyamsundar

I am thankful to @RahulGandhi , @SitaramYechury & D Raja for calling to enquire about Thalaivar Kalaignar's health. The concern and wishes from everyone will surely aid @kalaignar89 's recovery and we hope he will be able to meet everyone soon.

On behalf of the DMK, I thank @rashtrapatibhvn & @PMOIndia for their enquiries about @kalaignar89 's health. I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words

English summary

Stalin thanks everyone including PM, who asked about Karunanidhi health. He tweets, On behalf of the DMK, I thank @rashtrapatibhvn & @PMOIndia for their enquiries about @kalaignar89's health. I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words. I am thankful to @RahulGandhi, @SitaramYechury & D Raja for calling to enquire about Thalaivar Kalaignar's health. The concern and wishes from everyone will surely aid @kalaignar89's recovery and we hope he will be able to meet everyone soon.