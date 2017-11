பரோல்ன்னா.. ஷாப்பிங்கா? அரசியலை கொண்டு வந்து எங்க வச்சாங்க பாருங்க ராதிகா! #வாணிராணி

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

Posted By: Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Yesterday #VANIRANI episode Semma superb👏👏 parole meaning 😁 super nice dialogue @realradikaa Mam ur acting style vera level👏👏👌 keep rocking!!!👍👍👍

English summary

Vani Rani Serial will end after 2 months. Rathika's Vani Rani serial telecast on SunTV daily 9.30 PM.