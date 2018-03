1950ல் இதே நாளில் விமான விபத்து - உலகின் மோசமான விமான விபத்துக்கள்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

March 12 An Airflight Avro 689 Tudor V stalls and crashes after the rear cargo hold was overloaded, resulting in a center of gravity exceeding the aft limit; 80 out of the 83 people on board die, at the time the worst air disaster in history.This timeline will tell you some of the world's worst plane crash incidents.