லாரி நிறைய குக்கர்கள்... அதில் ஒட்டப்பட்டிருந்த அமமுக ஸ்டிக்கர் - பறிமுதல் செய்த பறக்கும்படை

English summary

pressure cookers seized in Ariyalur district. The incident where pressure cooker were confiscated in two trucks to give to voters has caused a great stir. The pressure cookers boxes had pictures of V.K. Sasikala and T.TV. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the AMMK, pasted on them. Authorities confiscated the cooker as it was being carried in a truck in violation of election code of conduct. It has been reported that the value of the cookers is 12 lakh rupees.