சிறைக் காட்சிகள் அன்றும் இன்றும்...பா. கிருஷ்ணன்

English summary

Senior Journalist Paa Krishnan laments that it is disheartening to note that when the great freedom fighters like V.O. Chidambaram Pillai were received by only a few people, when they were released from prison after serving hard days. But ironically VK Sasikala, former aide of late J.Jayalalitha was received by hundreds of people with festive mood, after her conviction period for corruption case was complete.