ராணுவ வீரர்கள் குறைகளை தெரிவிக்க வாட்ஸ் அப் எண் அறிமுகம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

English summary

Chief of Army staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday launched a Whatsapp helpline to receive grievances of army personnel. This comes after several soldiers posted their grievances on social media about the food that was being served to them and the conditions that they were put in.