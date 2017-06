அப்பாவுக்காக வாங்கியிருக்க கிஃப்ட்ட எவ்வளவு அழகாக சொல்லுது பாருங்க இந்த க்யூட் குட்டி பாப்பா!

If you're looking for some easy entertainment, take your kids Father's Day shopping to pick up your husband's favorite vinyl records and watch their confused reaction. Clearly Mila doesn't share the same appreciation for vinyls as her dad does. Check our top picks in my bio! Meanwhile we'll just be over here jammin' What do you have planned? #umepartner #DadRocksGiftMusic

A post shared by Katie (@kcstauffer) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT