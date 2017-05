கலப்புப் பாலின குழந்தைகளை காப்பாற்றிய செவிலித்தாய்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:45 [IST]

English summary

Five years ago a midwife in Kenya delivered a child with male and female sexual organs. The father told her to kill it, but instead she hid it and raised it as her own. Two years later, the same thing happened again - and before long she was forced to flee to save the children's lives.