100 குரல்களில் தமிழன்பனின் 1000 கவிதைகள்... அமெரிக்காவில் ஓர் கவிதைத் திருவிழா!

An exclusive event is organized in Dallas, for reciting 1000 poems of Kavingar Erode. Tamilanban in Dallas, Texas. Children and adults from across North America can participate in person or via conference call. This first of kind event is organized by Metroplex Tamil Sangam and for additional details, people can contact the organizers via the email ec@dfwmts.org.