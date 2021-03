அய்யா வைகுண்டரின் 189வது அவதார தினம் - சாமித்தோப்பு நோக்கி பிரம்மாண்ட ஊர்வலம்

English summary

On the occasion of the 189th incarnation of Ayya Vaikundasamy, a huge procession was held for Ayya Vaikundasamy led by Ayya Way devotees in Samitop, Kumari district. Ayya ​​Vaikundar fought for the oppressed people in the society. People who follow Ayya Vaikundar see him as a combined incarnation of the trinity of Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu.