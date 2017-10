வாஸ்து தோஷம் நீங்கி சந்தோஷம் பெருகனுமா? பிருந்தாவன துவாதசியில் துளசி பூஜை செய்யுங்கள்!

News

hulasi or Basil is one of the most sacred of plants revered by people of all faiths, if not for its use in the worship of Lord Maha Vishnu, for its medicinal properties. When Lord Krishna proclaims in the Bhagavad Gita that He is satisfied with a leaf, a flower or a drop of water, the significance of the Thulasi leaf in the worship of the Lord becomes clear. Called Brinda, she attracts Krishna who loves to reside amongst the Thulasi plants in Brindavana. Thulasi is worshipped on the twelfth day of the new moon in the month of Ippasi /Karthikai. The day is called Uttana Dvadasi or Brindavana dvadasi. On this day, lighting a ghee lamp near the Thulasi plant, decorating it with flowers and offering our prayers to Thulasi devi will bring us immense happiness and joy and ultimate union with Lord Krishna.