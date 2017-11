டெங்கு காய்ச்சலா? கவலை வேண்டாம்! வேப்பிலைக்காரி சமயபுரத்தாள் கைவிடமாட்டாள்!

News

Dengue fever is caused by a virus, and there is no specific medicine or antibiotic to treat it. For typical dengue fever, the treatment is directed toward relief of the symptoms.Papaya leaf extract can be used to treat dengue fever. The acute phase of the illness with fever and muscle pain lasts about one to two weeks. The prevention of dengue fever requires control or eradication of the mosquitoes carrying the virus that causes dengue.