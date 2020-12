குரு பெயர்ச்சி பலன்கள் 2020: மீனம் ராசிக்கு லாப குருவினால் அதிர்ஷ்டம் கூடும்

English summary

Guru Peyarchi palangal 2020 Tamil Guru Bhagavan, who was traveling in Sagittarius, has shifted to Capricorn. For Pisces astrologers Guru Bhagavan travels in a position of profit. As your zodiac lord Guru travels in profit you will be looking for sudden fortunes and gains. You were not when there was a tenth guru. It's time to dump her and move on.