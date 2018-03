சகட தோஷம் போக்கி நிலையான வாழ்வு தரும் கபாலி தேரோட்டம்!

News

oi-Lekhaka

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Temple cars are 'ther' (chariots) that are used to carry representations of Hindu gods. The cars are usually used on annual festival days called 'Ther Thiruvizha' during which many people gather around. One among them is Chennai Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Car festival in the month of March-April every year. A great religious as well as an ancient architectural land mark in Chennai. Figures in the religious hymns sung many centuries before. Is an identity for the real Madras and still forms an important centre for religion, culture and festivals. The temple car procession, float processions around the streets of Mylapore and the float festival in the temple tank are great annual events and draw huge crowds