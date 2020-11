திருவண்ணாமலை தீபத்திருவிழா: தேரோட்டம் சுவாமி வீதி உலாவுக்கு தடை கூடாது-பக்தர்கள் கோரிக்கை

English summary

Devotees have demanded that there should be no ban on holding Swami Thorottam and Veediula Vaibhav during the Karthika Deepam Festival. As the impact of the corona epidemic is now gradually diminishing, people from all walks of life and devotees in Thiruvannamalai have demanded that necessary steps be taken to prevent the spread of the disease and that the Therotta and Swami Traveediula festivities be held as usual.