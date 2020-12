திருண்ணாமலை தீபம் டிசம்பர் 9 வரை பக்தர்கள் தரிசிக்கலாம் - டிசம்பர் 30ல் பிரசாதம்

English summary

Mounted on the top of the Annamalai, the Mahadeepam will be on display for 11 days. The lamp, which is loaded daily at 6 pm, is cooled at 6 am the next day. The Mahadeepam can be visited till December 9. After 11 days, the cauldron is brought in and cooled. On the day of Arudra Darshan on December 30, an offering will be made to Lord Nataraja and then to the devotees.