கார்த்திகை மாத குபேர கிரிவலத்திற்கு தடை - மானசீகமாக குபேரரை வணங்குங்கள் பலன் உண்டு

English summary

The Thiruvannamalai District Collector has banned people from visiting Kubera Kiriwalam on December 13, the Shivaratri day of the month of Karthika. It has been said that the ban on Kubera Kiriwalam this year will apply not only to the locals but also to the locals. What do you think is the Kubera gorge? Let's see what are the benefits of coming to Kubera Valam.