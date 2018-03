அனைத்து மகளிருக்கும் சுக்கிர பகவானின் மகளிர் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. It falls on March 8 every year, and is celebrated by almost every other women’s brand reminding us to feel empowered, while standing up for the equality and freedom for ladies. While women have proved themselves as fierce fighters, they are still called the ‘weaker sex’ irrespective of the milestones they have achieved.