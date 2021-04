தீராத நோய் தீர்க்கும் வைத்தீஸ்வரன் கோவில் வைத்தியநாதசுவாமி ஆலயத்தில் கும்பாபிஷேகம் கோலாகலம்

English summary

VaitheeswaranKoil, Sri Balambigai Sametha VaidyanathaSwami Temple Kumbabisekam held on Today. After 23 years, the Kumbabishegam was held today at the famous Vaitheeswarankoil Vaidya Natha Swami Temple near Sirkazhi. Devotees did not participate in the ceremony, which was held in accordance with government norms as instructed by the Chennai High Court.