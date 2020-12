சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி 2020: ஏழரை சனி யாருக்கு பிடிக்கும் - எந்த ராசிக்கு எந்த சனி தெரியுமா

English summary

Sani Peyarchi Palan 2020 Tamil Sani peyarchi 2020 to 2023 predictions for 12 zodiac signs. Elarai Sani for Dhanusu, makaram and Kumbam. Although Saturn is with Guru Bhagavan in Capricorn. Sani bhagavan moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn on the 27th according to the Vakiyappan. Guru and Saturn form an alliance in Capricorn.