    தமிழகத்தில் தேர்தல் விதிகள் எத்தனை நாட்கள் அமலில் இருக்கும்? தேர்தல் அதிகாரி தகவல்

    சென்னை: தமிழகத்தில் தேர்தல் விதிகள் எத்தனை நாட்கள் அமலில் இருக்கும் என்பது குறித்து தேர்தல் அதிகாரி சத்யபிரதா சாஹு தகவல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

    மக்களவை தேர்தல் நாடுமுழுவதும் 7 கட்டங்களாக நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. தமிழகத்தில் 2-ம் கட்டமாக கடந்த ஏப்ரல் 18-ம் தேதி வாக்குப்பதிவு நடைபெற்றது. தற்போது வரை 6 கட்ட தேர்தல் முடிவடைந்துள்ளது. எஞ்சிய 7-ம் கட்ட மக்களவை தேர்தல் வருகிற 19-ம் தேதி நடைபெற உள்ளது.

    Election rules will be there in Tamilnadu till May 27

    இதனுடன் தமிழகத்தில் காலியாக உள்ள 4 சட்டமன்ற தொகுதிகளுக்கு இடைத்தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ளது. இத்துடன் 13 வாக்குச்சாவடிகளில் மறு வாக்குப்பதிவும் நடைபெற உள்ளது.

    மக்களவை தேர்தல் மற்றும் சட்டசபை இடைத்தேர்தல்களில் பதிவான வாக்குகள் மே 23 ஆம் தேதி எண்ணப்படுகின்றன. இந்நிலையில் தேர்தல் நடைமுறைகள் மே 27 ஆம் தேதி வரை நீடிக்கும் என்பதால் அன்று வரை தமிழகம் முழுவதும் தேர்தல் நடத்தை விதிகள் அமலில் இருக்கும் என தமிழக தலைமை தேர்தல் அதிகாரி சத்யபிரதா சாஹூ கூறினார்.

    தென் சென்னை தொகுதியின் மொத்த தேர்தல் தகவலும் இங்கே!
    வருடம்
    வேட்பாளர் பெயர் கட்சி லெவல் வாக்குகள் வாக்கு சதவீதம் வெற்றி வித்தியாசம்
    2014
    டாக்டர் ஜெ. ஜெயவர்த்தன் அஇஅதிமுக வென்றவர் 4,38,404 41% 1,36,625
    டி.கெ.எஸ். இளங்கோவன் திமுக தோற்றவர் 3,01,779 28% 0
    2009
    ராஜேந்திரன் சி அஇஅதிமுக வென்றவர் 3,08,567 42% 32,935
    பாரதி ஆர்.எஸ். திமுக தோற்றவர் 2,75,632 38% 0
    English summary
    Election rules will be there till May 27th said Tamilnadu election officer Sathya pratha sahoo.
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
