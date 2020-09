வேளாண் மசோதாவை எதிர்த்தது ஏன்? எஸ்.ஆர்.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் விளக்கம்.. ஓபிஆர் குறித்து பரபர பேச்சு

English summary

AIADMK MP SR Balasubramaniam explain Why did you speak against farm bills rajya sabha. I have the right and duty to state the grievances in the bills. What is the need to bring the Agriculture Law Amendment Bill in this dire situation? I asked in the Rajya Sabha. The central government must answer for this. What's wrong with me hearing this. Criticism should not be underestimated. The minimum profit price for farmers is very much needed.