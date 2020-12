ஜல்லிக்கட்டு நடத்த அனுமதி.. தமிழக அரசு அதிரடி! மாடுபிடி வீரர்களுக்கு கொரோனா நெகட்டிவ் சான்று அவசியம்

English summary

The Government of Tamil Nadu has given permission for the Jallikattu to be held on the occasion of Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu. It has been stipulated that the players coming to participate in the Jallikkattu event are required to have a Corona Negative Test Result. Visitors will be allowed in only after a thermal test. Participants in the Jallikkattu event as cowboys must be certified as having no covid-19 infection in a government-approved laboratory. Also, it is mandatory for all spectators to wear face masks and adhere to individual gaps.