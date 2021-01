தமிழ்நாட்டை நோக்கி நகருது.. ஜனவரி 14 வரை வெளுக்க போகுது கனமழை.. வெதர்மேன் சூப்பர் அப்டேட்!

English summary

tamilnadu weathermen rain alert: Heavy Rainfall expected between 10-14th January in Cuddalore to Kayakumari districts. initially the widespread & heavy rains will be concentrated in coastal (Cuddalore to Thoothukudi) and south TN, but when UAC moves more west, the easterlies will surge / converge move inside and even South Interior Tamil Nadu, Interior Tamil Nadu, West Tamil Nadu will get rains.