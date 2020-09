மாமல்லபுரம் வந்து வியந்தீர்களே.. கலாச்சார குழுவில் ஏன் தமிழருக்கு இடமில்லை? மோடிக்கு முதல்வர் கடிதம்

English summary

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Centre to reconstitute an expert committee under the Culture Ministry to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia by including scholars from Tamil Nadu. DMK president M K Stalin demanded that the panel should have representation from Scheduled Castes, minority communities and southern and north eastern states. Palaniswami, welcoming the Centre''s initiative in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the composition of the committee was a matter of "deep concern."