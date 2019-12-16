குடியுரிமை சட்டத்திற்கு எதிரான போராட்டங்கள்.. துரதிருஷ்டவசமானவை.. முதல்முறையாக மோடி கருத்து

டெல்லி: குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டம் மீதான வன்முறை ஆர்ப்பாட்டங்கள் துரதிர்ஷ்டவசமானவை, மிகுந்த வருத்தத்தை அளிக்கின்றன என்று பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று வெளியிட்டுள்ள ட்வீட்டுகளில் கூறியுள்ளதாவது:

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.



Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டம் மீதான வன்முறை ஆர்ப்பாட்டங்கள் துரதிர்ஷ்டவசமானவை, மிகுந்த வருத்தத்தை அளிக்கின்றன. விவாதம், கலந்துரையாடல் மற்றும் கருத்து வேறுபாடு ஆகியவை ஜனநாயகத்தின் இன்றியமையாத பகுதிகள், ஆனால், ஒருபோதும் பொதுச் சொத்துக்களுக்கு சேதம் ஏற்படுத்துவது, இயல்பு வாழ்க்கையைத் தொந்தரவு செய்வது நமது நெறிமுறைகளுக்கு பொருந்தாது.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டம், 2019, பாராளுமன்றத்தின் இரு அவைகளாலும் பெரும் ஆதரவுடன் நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டது. ஏராளமான அரசியல் கட்சிகள் மற்றும் எம்.பி.க்கள் ஆதரித்தனர். இந்த சட்டம் ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளல், நல்லிணக்கம், இரக்கம் மற்றும் சகோதரத்துவம் ஆகிய இந்தியாவின் பல நூற்றாண்டுகள் பழமையான இயல்பை விளக்குகிறது.

I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

CAA எந்த ஒரு இந்திய குடிமகனையும், மத வேறுபாடின்றி, பாதிக்காது என்பதை எனது சக இந்தியர்களுக்கு சந்தேகத்திற்கு இடமின்றி உறுதிப்படுத்த விரும்புகிறேன். இந்த சட்டம் குறித்து எந்த இந்தியருக்கும் கவலைப்பட ஒன்றுமில்லை. இந்தச் சட்டம் பல ஆண்டுகளாக பிற நாடுகளில் துன்புறுத்தல்களை எதிர்கொண்டவர்களுக்கு மட்டுமே. இந்தியாவைத் தவிர வேறு எந்த இடமும் இல்லை என்ற நிலையில் உள்ளவர்களுக்கு மட்டுமே.

The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.



We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சி மற்றும் ஒவ்வொரு இந்தியரின், குறிப்பாக ஏழைகள், நலிந்தவர்கள் மற்றும் ஒடுக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் அதிகாரம் ஆகியவற்றிற்காக நாம் அனைவரும் ஒன்றிணைந்து செயல்பட வேண்டும் என்பதே காலத்தின் தேவை. நம்மை பிரித்து தொல்லைகளை உருவாக்க, நினைக்கும் குழுக்களை நாம் அனுமதிக்க முடியாது.

This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

அமைதி, ஒற்றுமை மற்றும் சகோதரத்துவத்தை பேண வேண்டிய நேரம் இது. எந்தவிதமான வதந்திகள் மற்றும் பொய்களிலிருந்தும் விலகி இருக்க வேண்டும் என்பது அனைவருக்கும், எனது வேண்டுகோளாகும். இவ்வாறு நரேந்திர மோடி ட்வீட் செய்துள்ளார்.

