இமாச்சல் பிரதேசத்தின் புதிய முதல்வர்.. பாஜகவின் ஜெய்ராம் தாக்குர் தேர்வு!

BJP CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal is last in Sujanpur. Congress candidate Rajinder Rana win with 15,656 votes, where as Prem Kumar Dhumal got only 12,836 votes. BJP was seraching for new CM candidate. JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Anil Sharma, Jairam Thakur were in the list for CM. Finally BJP selected Jairam Thakur as the new CM for Himachal Pradesh