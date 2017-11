"சரக்கு"க்கு பாபி, ஜூலினு பேர் வைங்க.. கலெக்ஷன் அள்ளும்.. பாஜக அமைச்சரின் "பயங்கர" ஐடியா

India

Lakshmi Priya

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

If you want alcohol or any other thing's demand to rise,name it after a woman & see how the demand soars says Maharashtra Min Girish Mahajan pic.twitter.com/fEqy64vDzu

English summary

A minister in Maharashtra's BJP government believes that the sale of various liquors will increase if they are given women's names like 'Bobby' and 'Julie', prompting the Shiv Sena and the Congress to wonder if the BJP is pro-alcohol.