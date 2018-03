பந்து சேத விவகாரம்: பான் கிராப்ட்டுக்கு ஒன்று, எங்களுக்கு ஒரு நியாயமா?- சூடான "பஜ்ஜி"

India

oi-Lakshmi Priya

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules

