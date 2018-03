புகாரில் நடவடிக்கை இல்லை, அதனால்தான்.. லோக்ஆயுக்தா நீதிபதியை கத்தியால் குத்தியவர் வாக்குமூலம்

India

Shyamsundar

English summary

The motive behind the stabbing of Lokayukta of Karnataka Justice P Vishwanath Shetty has been ascertained following initial investigations by the police.During the questioning he told the police that he had filed three complaints with the Lokayukta against several government officials. However all the three complaints were dismissed after inquiry by the Lokayukta’s office.He was angered about the same following which he decided to take this extreme step. He said that he had planned this in advance as he was upset.