சிபிஐ கேள்விகளுக்கு பதிலளிக்காமல் நழுவுகிறார் கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம்?

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

Karti Chidambaram continues to be evasive in his answers, CBI sources say. Accused in the INX Media case, Karti the son of former union minister, P Chidambaram is currently in CBI remand. He was brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea a promoter of INX Media at the Bycualla jail in Mumbai on Sunday. She has alleged that she had had paid bribe to Karti for FIPB clearance.