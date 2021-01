சபரிமலையில் மகரவிளக்கு பூஜை : மகர ஜோதி நாளில் குடில்கள் அமைத்து பக்தர்கள் தங்குவதற்கு தடை

English summary

It has been banned to set up huts at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple in Sannidanam for the Maharavillaku Puja and the Mahara jothi Darshan. According to the Devaswom Board, only 5,000 devotees who have booked will be allowed to attend the Sami Darshan and those who have not booked will be sent back from the Nilakkal.