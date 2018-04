ஒரு நொடிக்கு ஒன்று என 1 வாரத்தில் மட்டும் 8.5 லட்சம் கழிப்பறைகள் கட்டினோம்.. மோடியின் பலே கணக்கு

India

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Modi says a whopping 8,50,000 toilets were built in one week which translates to: 1,21,428 toilets built per day 5,259 toilets built every hour 85 toilets built every minute! एक ही तो मुँह है और कितना झूठ बोलोगे मोदी जी? #bjplies #IndiaDoesNotTrustBJP pic.twitter.com/3HrazePkEf

English summary

Modi says wrong calculation on Toilet constructed under Swachh Bharat Scheme. He said that nearly 8.5 lakh toilets constructed in last one week under Swachh Bharat Scheme.